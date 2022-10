G.O.P. Voter Fraud Crackdowns Falter as Charges Are Dropped in Florida and Texas. One man who had his charges dismissed was among a group of former felons who were rounded up under orders from Ron DeSantis. #RemoveRon #CristForGovernor #BetoForTexas https://t.co/8ttetjJdYF

— Lesley Abravanel 🪩 (@lesleyabravanel) October 23, 2022