Republican Elite (Trump, Tucker, Ye, etc.) have normalized antisemitism, hatred, and shown that it can raise enough power & money with base supporters AND it is not too costly with rest of US due to mainstream media tiptoeing around it: thus, they have decided it is worth it. https://t.co/XsFv4uzh01

— David Rothschild 🌻 (@DavMicRot) October 23, 2022