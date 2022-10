No wonder he needed a pardon:

Manhattan prosecutors got hold of text messages in which Steve Bannon laid out exactly how he and his pals were going to siphon off donor funds to quietly enrich themselves with a GoFundMe that promised to build Trump's Mexico border wall https://t.co/qfawmrM8Cr 01

— Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) October 30, 2022