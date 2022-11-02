Poor oppressed white people of the Ivy League

0 shares Share

"A ruling against the universities would be further evidence of the court’s rightward lurch after..Trump..& it could raise fresh questions about whether the court’s approach to precedent threatens the stability of the law & the court’s own legitimacy." https://t.co/8xgOZsSGfM — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) November 1, 2022

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson confronted the lawyer arguing for outlawing affirmative action with how his proposed college admissions system would privilege a white legacy applicant over a Black descendent of slaves. Listen here –> pic.twitter.com/YYUczNakM8 — Demand Justice (@WeDemandJustice) October 31, 2022

Reminder that 43 percent of white Harvard freshmen in 2019 were athletes, legacies, families of donors or of staff (ALDS). 70% of those white applicants would not have been accepted if they were not ALDS. If the issue is fairness, there is your problem. https://t.co/sb1wPNuBj2 — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) October 31, 2022

