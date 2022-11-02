Got my bivalent booster on Saturday. Didn’t notice anything until I started getting sleepy and experiencing weird muscle pains Monday, and nausea and chills today. Talked to one of my friends, who assured me it was common. I looked it up! Via Forbes:

The new Covid-19 mRNA bivalent boosters are different but at the same time the same. And the same might apply to the side effects that you may experience. Yes, same as it ever was, the most commonly reported side effects from the bivalent boosters have been what can happen when your arm meets the needle, namely things like pain, redness and swelling around the injection site. Plus, there’s been what can result when your immune system meets the Covid-19 coronavirus spike protein, namely general body reactions such as fever, chills, headaches, fatigue, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and lymph node swelling.

That’s because the goal of the bivalent booster remains the same as the primary series and the previous booster vaccinations: make sure that your immune system can recognize and remember the Covid-19 coronavirus spike proteins and be ready to respond whenever it sees them. For their bivalent boosters, both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna basically used the same approach and technology as they used for their primary series and first two booster vaccines. In all cases, the vaccines have primarily consisted of messenger RNA (mRNA for short) packaged in lipid nanoparticles. The mRNA is supposed to serve as blueprints that your cells use to produce copies of the spike proteins that stud the surface of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). These spike proteins make the Covid-19 coronavirus look like the end of one of the those BDSM maces. You know the maces that you may keep hidden in your closet when guests who aren’t in the know are around.