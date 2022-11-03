President Biden on democracy

0 shares Share

“Today, I appeal to all Americans—regardless of party—to meet this moment of national and generational importance. We just vote knowing what’s at stake, and not just the policy of the moment… we must vote knowing who we have been, and what we’re at risk of becoming.”

In a speech just days before the U.S. midterm elections, President Joe Biden warned that democracy is under threat from former President Donald Trump's election-denying lies and the violence Biden said they inspire. https://t.co/mmSYxsfZgy — The Associated Press (@AP) November 2, 2022

