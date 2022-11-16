0 shares Share

Poland missile ‘unlikely’ to have been fired from Russia, Biden says https://t.co/QJcMuON8OR — The Guardian (@guardian) November 16, 2022

Two people have reportedly been killed by missiles or rockets in Poland as a wave of Russian strikes hit western Ukraine. The origin of the projectiles is unclear. https://t.co/ytMzfvzH59 pic.twitter.com/OX1XCF3D2y — CNN (@CNN) November 15, 2022

HOLD OFF ON WWIII TALK. Russian weapons suck terribly. The Poland strike was likely a damaged weapon crashing after missing its target. Just remember when it’s Russian they’re not called HIT-TLES, they’re accurately called MISS-ILES bc they MISS all the time. — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) November 15, 2022

