0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

They did abortions on women without their knowledge or consent.

BREAKING: An 18-month Senate investigation finds that migrant women detained at the Irwin County Detention Center endured excessive, unnecessary gynecological procedures, often without consent. This confirms earlier reports by Project South & partners.https://t.co/9V3Jq12LuP — Azadeh Shahshahani (@ashahshahani) November 15, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook