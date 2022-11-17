Get your flu shot, get your booster, wear a mask November 17, 2022November 16, 2022 ~ susie 0 shares Share Tweet Pin https://t.co/4bT2bYadLN — Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD 🏴☠️ (@TheAngryEpi) November 16, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Published by susie View all posts by susie
2 thoughts on “Get your flu shot, get your booster, wear a mask”
Got my booster, got my flu shot, and I’m always one of the only mask wearers in the damn grocery store.
So utterly scary. It just seems to keep getting worse and worse, and people ignoring it more and more because they’re so tired or burnt out.