Journalmalism

As soon as I saw that CBS did this story, I knew it was Catherine Herridge. She is so far up the ass of the right wing.

CBS News has obtained data from a laptop purported to have belonged to Hunter Biden. The data came directly from the source who said they provided it to the FBI under subpoena.@CBS_Herridge shares what was found during an independent forensic review.pic.twitter.com/RFi1OVRldG — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) November 21, 2022

a lot of what youre going to see in the upcoming months from the house gop on hunter's laptop is going to be tied in to "reporting" from cbs' catherine herridge. herridge played this same game w house gop when she was at fox news. https://t.co/B6k6LNotWk — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 21, 2022

Really looking forward to the High Gaslighter releasing this report publicly, bc the basis on which it claims to have authenticated the laptop doesn't address questions raised in the past, or even Mac Isaac's past claims about multiple attempts to download it. https://t.co/xO43ZgxJQe — emptywheel (@emptywheel) November 21, 2022

Here's what two WaPo reviews from more trusted experts found. This CBS report claims to have a DIFFERENT drive, which if it did, would say that Mac Isaac had lied in earlier comments.https://t.co/awqnNxvDFK — emptywheel (@emptywheel) November 21, 2022

