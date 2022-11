And they don’t get paid enough for it:

Can you believe it? These NY state farm workers were harvesting cabbages last week for 8 hours on a day that temps ranged between 28°-40°. They earn $10 a one ton bin. They say the rate hasn't gone up for more than 5 years. #WeFeedYou pic.twitter.com/NeJncwjhOf

— United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) November 25, 2022