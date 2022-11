It might be hard to tell the difference:

Susan Collins has boldly declared that Trump "should never have had a meal" with racist anti-semite Nick Fuentes. She added, "Perhaps coffee or a light snack, maybe some sort of buffet situation, but not a meal" pic.twitter.com/eDFPg4j03d

— Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) November 29, 2022