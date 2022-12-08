Time to search Bedminster:
NEW: Donald Trump had an outside team conduct a deeper search for any government documents at four properties, which turned up at least two more documents marked classified, sources say. https://t.co/0VwcpCch9W
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 7, 2022
Scoop: items with classified markings found at Trump storage unit in Florida — showing Trump had documents not just at Mar-a-Lago and reemphasizing he did not fully comply with May subpoena. https://t.co/mY1ynGiPd5
— Rosalind Helderman (@PostRoz) December 7, 2022