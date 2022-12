The @HouseJudiciary held a hearing Thursday on allegations of ethics violations by #SCOTUS. Currently, there is no binding code of ethics for justices. “They are left to police themselves.” says @dahlialithwick, “by way of ‘feelings ball’.” 🙃 #velshi pic.twitter.com/sz9uG33oLG

