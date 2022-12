I’m not:

THIS JUST IN: Former and current members of Secret Service, border control, customs, and Coast Guard were all on right-wing militant group Oath Keepers roster in past years, leaked data shows. @OCCRP @KevinGHall https://t.co/cyySi3etWP via @occrp

— Michael Sallah (@MikeSallah7) December 12, 2022