Good old Scott Perry

BREAKING: 2,319 texts from Mark Meadows now public, showing 34 Republican members of Congress texting with him about January 6, the fake electors, and declaring martial law (or "Marshall Law," sic), per Talking Points Memo.
Every single one of them must be held accountable.
— Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) December 12, 2022
Perry had an aggressive plan. Based on the text log obtained by TPM, Perry wrote Trump White House Chief of Staff about his efforts to set up a “cyber team.” It would seize voting machines around the country and put them under “lock and key.” ⬇️https://t.co/0xERwVoVHP
— Talking Points Memo (@TPM) December 13, 2022
Link to TPM article exposing them. https://t.co/sU3Iakdn6H
— Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) December 12, 2022