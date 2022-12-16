Free stuff!

0 shares Share

As a part of its new push, the administration is restarting the free at-home Covid-19 test program, permitting each American household to order up to four free tests this winter from COVIDTests.gov. It is also offering federal resources to local health departments, putting an extra focus on high-risk individuals including by providing a winter playbook for nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, and permitting nursing home staff to administer vaccinations.

Some advice: You’ll get a more accurate test if you swab your cheek next to your upper molars, under your tongue, the back of your throat, and THEN do your nostrils!

