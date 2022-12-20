More happy news

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Houston Judge Christopher M. López reportedly ended a stay preventing Sandy Hook families from collecting a $1.5 billion judgment against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Via ConnecticutNews12:

<blockquote>In a ruling on Monday, López granted an order to lift a stay that was automatically put in place when Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections.

The judge set the order “immediately to (i) allow the Sandy Hook Post-Trial Families’ Cases to continue to proceed to entry of final judgment and (ii) once judgments are entered, to allow appeals, if any, to proceed and the Sandy Hook Post-Trial Families to pursue, respond to and participate in any such appeals without further order of the Court.”

News 12’s John Craven reported that the families of Sandy Hook victims agreed to postpone collection of the massive debt for now.</blockquote>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

