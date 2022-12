People are whining about a $1.7T budget

US GDP in '21 was $27T. To make that relatable: If you have $27 dollars, and you spend $1.70 cents, you won't consider that reckless. Also, these same folks didn't try to stop govt when Trump signed a $2.3T budget. https://t.co/XC4k5GkH3J

— Professor Darren Hutchinson (@dissentingj) December 20, 2022