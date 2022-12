I’m in the process of making one myself!

We focus on vaccination- yet ventilation is our largest ROI- yet least utilized mitigation tool. One in every classroom & store would save 100,000 lives, EZ.👇🏽

The Homemade Air Purifier That's Been Saving Lives During the Covid-19 Pandemic | Smithsonian https://t.co/xB6XIsoTbA

