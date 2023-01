0 shares Share

Matt Schlapp and his wife Mercedes are two of the most horrible people in D.C. So they’re very popular!

Knock me over with a fucking feather.

"CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp repeatedly groped male Herschel Walker campaign staffer" https://t.co/eNFKjATVqx — soonergrunt 🇺🇸 A Capybara Appreciation Account (@soonergrunt) January 6, 2023

