The puppeteers

Tucker Carlson, right on script- says Brazil’s presidential election was “rigged”, offers no evidence. (Video: Fox News) pic.twitter.com/uCVq6ljMks — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 10, 2023

Steve Bannon and Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson are just thrilled over what just happened in Brazil. (Matt Schlapp probably is too, but he’s a teensy bit embarrassed right now.)

Isn’t that crazy, how they just arrested the protesters? Downright unAmerican! I guess it’s because the protesters had the cops on their side, but not the army.

U.S. justice for Jan. 6 is still moving too slowly — but now we need to respond forcefully to Brazil's Jan. 8, to defend democracy Expel Bolsonaro, TODAY Probe the role Bannon and other U.S. citizens played Remove any Bolsonaro cronies My new column https://t.co/bHd08M5mdw — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) January 10, 2023

Brazil Orders Arrest of Security Chief Currently in the US https://t.co/4RC78NNXdc via @TPM — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) January 10, 2023

We already know that Steve Bannon had active plans to replicate the January 6th insurrection in Brazil. Bolsonaro was in Florida. It's all intentional. This is now what the international fascist ethnonationalist conspiracy does when it loses elections. — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) January 8, 2023

“Bannon is not alone in his enthusiasm for Brazil’s neo-fascists. On cue… ‘Tucker Carlson Defends Pro-Bolsonaro Rioters, Baselessly Declares Brazil’s Election Was “Rigged”.’” https://t.co/exQXbgaVJW — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 10, 2023

