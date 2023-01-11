The puppeteers

~ susie

Steve Bannon and Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson are just thrilled over what just happened in Brazil. (Matt Schlapp probably is too, but he’s a teensy bit embarrassed right now.)

Isn’t that crazy, how they just arrested the protesters? Downright unAmerican! I guess it’s because the protesters had the cops on their side, but not the army.

 

 

 

 

Published by susie

