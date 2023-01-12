Last year #Switzerland blocked Denmark from sending armored vehicles & Germany from sending ammo to #Ukraine. Now they’re blocking Spain.
Dear Swiss, let’s be very clear: If your actions are helping Russia & hurting Ukraine, you are not neutral.https://t.co/OsSfxs4q6t
— Jessica Berlin (@berlin_bridge) January 11, 2023
One thought on “NO MORE SWISS MISS”
Why is Switzerland involved at all? That’s south of Germany, while Ukraine is to the east. Isn’t Poland the optimal route? Or does it depend on who runs better freight trains?