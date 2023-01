0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

I sat down next to Steve Fobert on a hillside at a summer music festival. “Aren’t you hot?” I said. It was in the upper 90s, and he was wearing a long-sleeved buttondown black shirt, black denim jeans, and boots.

“A little, yeah,” he said.

I passed him my spray bottle and he cooled himself off. Brush with greatness!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook