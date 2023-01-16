Search Results
You know it doesn’t make much senseThere ought to be a law against Anyone who takes offense At a day in your celebration ’cause we all know in our minds
That there ought to be a timeThat we can set aside To show just how much we love you And I’m sure you would agree What could fit more perfectly Than to have a world party on the day you came to be
Happy birthday to youHappy birthday to you Happy birthday Happy birthday to you Happy birthday to you Happy birthday
I just never understoodHow a man who died for good Could not have a day that would Be set aside for his recognition
Because it should never beJust because some cannot see The dream as clear as he That they should make it become an illusion
And we all know everythingThat he stood for time will bring For in peace, our hearts will sing Thanks to Martin Luther King