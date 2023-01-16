You know it doesn’t make much sense

There ought to be a law against

Anyone who takes offense

At a day in your celebration ’cause we all know in our minds

That there ought to be a time

That we can set aside

To show just how much we love you

And I’m sure you would agree

What could fit more perfectly

Than to have a world party on the day you came to be

Happy birthday to you

Happy birthday to you

Happy birthday

Happy birthday to you

Happy birthday to you

Happy birthday

I just never understood

How a man who died for good

Could not have a day that would

Be set aside for his recognition

Because it should never be

Just because some cannot see

The dream as clear as he

That they should make it become an illusion

And we all know everything

That he stood for time will bring

For in peace, our hearts will sing

Thanks to Martin Luther King