Billionaires at Davos don't think COVID is a cold

A few weeks ago, the New York Times called mask-wearers "the last holdouts". This week, the world's richest people went to great lengths to protect themselves from COVID

https://t.co/T3vcwapMZ4

— J. P. Gownder (கவுண்டர்) (@jgownder) January 20, 2023