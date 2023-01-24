In bed with Deripaska

I wrote about McGonigal last year, when the news of an investigation first broke. I also pointed out he was likely suspect in the NYC FBI leaks targeting Hillary Clinton. Now that we know he was taking money from Russians while he was still working for the FBI, seems even more likely!

 

