In bed with Deripaska

I wrote about McGonigal last year, when the news of an investigation first broke. I also pointed out he was likely suspect in the NYC FBI leaks targeting Hillary Clinton. Now that we know he was taking money from Russians while he was still working for the FBI, seems even more likely!

Weird. McGonigal got put in charge of CI at the NYC field office like almost to the day they reopened the Clinton emails case. ironies. https://t.co/EWVzjZDoxy via @TPM — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 23, 2023

