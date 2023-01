0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

They want an excuse to lay people off, because in a seller’s market, employees are getting paid well for a change:

The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 2.9% in the last 3 months of 2022 — a surprisingly strong finish. https://t.co/s4vPkSlmGw — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) January 26, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook