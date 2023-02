A) real wages stagnant since your guy Reagan’s “trickle down” snake oil

B) TN is at the bottom in % of min. wage jobs, state Republicans won’t allow cities/counties to raise it even if they want to — while attacking unions every chance they get

— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) February 5, 2023