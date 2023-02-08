It’s about damn time

Congratulations to Dan Urevick-Acklesberg of the Public Interest Law Project, who hung in for almost 10 years to get this done:
"Education is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Pennsylvania constitution to all school-age children residing in the Commonwealth."
Pennsylvania’s school funding system is unconstitutional, a Commonwealth Court judge ruled Tuesday, saying petitioners had demonstrated “manifest deficiencies” between low- and high-wealth districts. https://t.co/bxOcfmEeOS
