NEW REPORT: Our latest analysis finds at the current pace of decarceration, it would take 75 years—until 2098—to return to 1972’s pre-mass incarceration prison population.

We need urgent reform to protect future generations and end mass incarceration.

— The Sentencing Project, February 8, 2023