Very interesting

NEW: Jack Smith's team questioned Chad Wolf about where he was during the insurrection, his department's role before and after the election, election security infrastructure, and whether he took any direction from the trump campaign. 1/ https://t.co/JqEegdSyf2
— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) February 9, 2023
He was also asked if there was any flack from trump about Krebs' statement that 2020 was the most secure election ever. Krebs was fired after that. A similar line of questioning happened in the Johnny McEntee testimony. END/
