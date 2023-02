Extraordinary: Musk believes that the company he owns has shadowbanned him, holds a meeting to complain he is not getting enough action on his tweets.

Engineer provide some data showing people are losing interest in his antics. He fires them.

— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) February 9, 2023