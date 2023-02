0 shares Share

Nope. All they care about is the stock price.

I have an old friend who’s been in a nursing home for six months or so on palliative care. Rodents, roaches, fleas, disappearing meds, meals that barely resemble food, and they’re so short-staffed, there’s no one around to change her catheters or do wound care. (She has cancerous tumors protruding from her spine.)

But they were just taken over by a much bigger company and their stock went up, so there you go.

We can’t go on like this.

