Luke Bowen, 34, former Texas Right to Life Political Director, pleaded guilty to online solicitation of a minor and has been sentenced to 5 years in prison. https://t.co/9rCzAeL318 pic.twitter.com/uiPYCtWvRB

— 𝐁𝐞𝐤𝐬 (@antifaoperative) February 18, 2023