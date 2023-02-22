How Putin bought off GOP senators

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

We know all about the Russian plot to interfere in the 2016 elections, and at the same time to funnel millions of dollars to Donald Trump. But the Russian scheme to pick our political leaders went much, much deeper than Trump. Dr. Ruth May, an expert on Russia, explains how Vladimir Putin‘s right hand men arranged to have a river of dirty money flow into the pockets of top Republican Senators, an infamous new member of Congress and other connections that are shady AF.

These are names you’ve definitely heard. But you may not have heard about their corruption at the hands of Russia, because the media just won’t bother. Watch the video at the Blue Amp YouTube channel to see what Dr. May revealed about these GOP Senators. It’ll shock you, as will the media’s complicity in burying this.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

