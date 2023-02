The night Jefferson died on a Wisconsin farm, OSHA was called since the boy was at work with his dad. But Jefferson was not a worker, so OSHA didn't investigate. It turns out no one else did either. This is gutting, @msanchezMIA and @mrym_jml. https://t.co/y13ar9jyhw

— Kartikay Mehrotra (@KartikayM) February 23, 2023