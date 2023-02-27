Fuck this guy

God, I can’t stand Manchin. Via Rolling Stone:

SENATOR JOE MANCHIN, an alleged Democrat, went on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo — the Sunday morning equivalent of Tucker Carlson — and declined to identify as a member of the Democratic Party. That’s right, the senator who jokes with Republicans about switching parties, is now claiming he is an “American” instead of a Democrat.

“Do you still identify as a Democrat?” Bartiromo asked the senator at the conclusion of the interview.

“I will be involved in any way I can to help,” Manchin said.

“Do you still identify as a Democrat?” the host repeated.

“I identify as an American,” the senator replied.