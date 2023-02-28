Collaborators

A new Dominion court filing shows that Fox's Rupert Murdoch admitted in his under oath deposition that Fox hosts endorsed the false notion of a stolen election. pic.twitter.com/epRVPVRKQJ

“They endorsed,” Mr. Murdoch said under oath in response to direct questions about the hosts Sean Hannity, Jeanine Pirro, Lou Dobbs & Maria Bartiromo, a legal filing by Dominion said. “I would have liked us to be stronger in denouncing it in hindsight. https://t.co/GE1jW1BZef

According to the filing, Fox Corp board member Paul Ryan told Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch “that Fox News should not be spreading conspiracy theories.”

Ryan said he knew that "these conspiracy theories were baseless." https://t.co/kt9zDBQdXk

— Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) February 27, 2023