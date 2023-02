BREAKING: Rupert Murdoch and Fox colluded with Jared Kushner and the Trump campaign and provided Kushner with access to "Fox confidential information about Biden's ads, along with debate strategy" and gave Kushner a preview of Biden's ads before they were public. pic.twitter.com/RkB3WZyhtS

— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) February 27, 2023