Is it just me

Or is everyone really, really stressed and antsy right now? People keep calling to ask if it’s a Mercury retrograde (it’s not). The next one starts April 21.

Pluto is changing signs (that only happens every 15-20 years) and it’s going into Aquarius after all this time in Capricorn. That sucked. The last time Pluto was in Capricorn, we had the American Revolution — which was needed in retrospective, but not so easy to live through.

Pluto is the planet of destruction, death, and transformation, so what will that look like in Aquarius? PLUTO WANTS CHANGE. What isn’t working that you’re trying to suppress? If you’re interested, you can read more about it here.

In the meantime, enjoy this rendition of “That Boy.”

