Everyone wonders how the Nazis were able to take over a democratic country. The answer is they made their main opposition party illegal, arrested their members of the Reichstag, then voted in the Enabling Act. https://t.co/DZSWYY9ZRD

— Rachel Bitecofer πŸ“ˆπŸ”­πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡²πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡¦ (@RachelBitecofer) March 1, 2023