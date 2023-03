MUST WATCH: I’m at the Leesburg, FL mall outside of Books A Million for my pro-Trump rally with @Villagers4Trump, & @GovRonDeSantis & his staff ordered the police to make “anyone wearing a Trump shirt” or anyone with any “Trump gear” to leave!

Ron DeSantis is anti-free speech! pic.twitter.com/qAcJBQuHZ4

— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 28, 2023