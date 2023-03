Jack Kingston is one of your slimier Republicans…

Newsmax is getting K Street involved in its fight with DirecTV.

The pro-Trump channel has tapped former Rep. Jack Kingston (R-GA) and longtime GOP aide Tommy Andrews to lobby Congress to force DirecTV to pay for the network.https://t.co/coXlNdOQjx

— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 2, 2023