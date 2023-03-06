Good question

0 shares Share

I used to have a boyfriend who, one day after some exertion, suddenly looked gray and was short of breath. I told him he needed to see a cardiologist, and he pooh-poohed me. “I’m not going to argue with you,” I said. “I’m not your mother.” (He did eventually have a heart attack, although not for another couple of years.)

One of my nephews just had a heart attack. Two major blockages, two stents. He’s only 46. Heavy smoker, workaholic — was working seven days a week at his chef job when he didn’t have to. I’ll bet there were signs long before.

Damn, men. Take care of your health.

