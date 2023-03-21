No indictment yet

0 shares Share

So the MAGAts are entertaining themselves in the meantime:

So now THIS Donald Trump lawyer, Drew Findling (yes, that’s really him) has now filed a “Motion to Quash” (throw out) the Georgia special grand jury report and indictment recommendations, and remove DA Fani Willis’s office from the Trump prosecution. This motion will fail. pic.twitter.com/0lwmB9Zepi — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 20, 2023

So absurd: Kevin McCarthy begs MAGA not to protest any indictment, while agreeing with Trump that it's a witch hunt. Republicans created this incoherent mess by attacking any/all investigations targeting Trump as a deep state plot for six years running:https://t.co/B2EwefzSXb — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) March 20, 2023

"Trump & elected GOP leaders have trained their base to think of any law enforcement activity that looks into Trump as a witch hunt. When we get to a possible indictment now, it’s just seen as more of the same," PRRI's @nataliemj10. @ThePlumLineGS https://t.co/wmDr8Gu6sd — PRRI (@PRRIpoll) March 20, 2023

