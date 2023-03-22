Hysterical cat rage, stupid Tucker lies & how to debunk right wing smears

0 shares Share

Tucker Carlson. Can’t live with him. Can’t, well….

The moments of Tucker Carlson hypocrisy are so legion you’d need a week straight of no-sleep, pinning-your-eyes-open A Clockwork Orange style to see them all. But this unbelievable moment from Swanson Heir Stazi, well, it takes the cake.).

Here is Tucker a dozen or so years ago, predicting… himself!

“If you create a news organization whose primary objective is not to deliver accurate news, you will fail. You will fail. The New York Times is a liberal paper, but it’s also, and it is to its core, a liberal paper. It’s also a paper that cares about whether they spell people’s names right. By and large, it’s a paper that actually cares about accuracy…”

First, I’d argue he was being much too kind to the New York Times. But, the beginning of his statement was spot on, and predicted where he finds himself now. Only able to succeed in a universe of make-believe, where he destroys people’s lives and American institutions.

There’s more from Tucker in this video at the Blue Amp Channel. And a really angry cat. They go together…you’ll see.

