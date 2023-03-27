Bibi backs down — for now

0 shares Share

Israeli media reports indicate Netanyahu will announce shortly the government will halt the judicial overhaul legislation until May to allow path for dialogue after losing total control of the situation. Unclear if this will satisfy the protesters at this point. — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) March 26, 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant after he urged the government to freeze a contentious judicial overhaul https://t.co/CnhUX6w4sA — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) March 26, 2023

🚨Amid rampant speculation that Avi Dichter or the inscrutable Nir Barkat may get the nod, @shemeshmicha notes that if the Knesset passes the so-called Deri II Law Netanyahu WILL BE ABLE TO APPOINT HIMSELF Minister of Defense: — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي (@NTarnopolsky) March 26, 2023

🚨Protesters in Jerusalem have broken through all the police barriers and are now right next to the entrance of the Prime Minister's residence (from @SuleimanMas1) pic.twitter.com/GPCEhphjSh — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي (@NTarnopolsky) March 26, 2023

More than 200,000 Israelis, according of estimates, attended for 12th consecutive week the Sat. night protest against judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv. Activists held up banner with images of Netanyahu, Putin and Trump wearing jail jumpsuits with slogan “No one is above the law” pic.twitter.com/RWsAvMuIbM — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) March 26, 2023

