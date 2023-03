“Personally, I would never take a penny from Exxon due to their disinformation on climate change. You can talk to the devil sometimes, but you don’t have to take to take money from the devil, and the devil is Exxon.” – Michael Oppenheimer https://t.co/dgD3Gekm1R

— David Pomerantz (@DavidPomerantz) March 27, 2023