Isn’t it funny, how it’s always a Republican judge who suddenly finds nothing that actually helps people is invalid? Fortunately, every time O’Connor makes one of these rulings, he’s been overturned on appeal. Fingers crossed!

🚨Judge Reed O'Connor STRIKES DOWN a major provision of the Affordable Care Act requiring insurers to cover a vast amount of preventive care cost-free (contraception, cancer screening, PrEP, a ton of pregnancy-related care). The ruling applies nationwide. https://t.co/wL26vkIPsd — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 30, 2023

O'Connor rules that the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force—the federal agency that decides which medical care all insurers must cover—is unconstitutional because it violates the Appointments Clause, and invalidates its power to enforce anything against anyone nationwide. — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 30, 2023

I anticipated this decision in September when O'Connor first telegraphed it. It is nothing short of catastrophic to the U.S. health care system. Millions of Americans, including many pregnant women, will have to forgo basic care if it is upheld.https://t.co/eVpemaBN5c pic.twitter.com/5CuS45UaR6 — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 30, 2023

